CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel

By Marnie Hunter, Forrest Brown
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations, including Jamaica, to its "high" risk category for travelers on...

Marian Law
2d ago

CDC just keeps up with putting fear in the population so everyone will just stay in their bubble. Let people live their lives. I don’t even listen to them anymore. I’ve got a trip coming up and I’m going to continue living my life and enjoying what I love to do and that’s traveling.

tired of crazies
2d ago

CDC??? What a joke! They couldn’t find their way out of a paper bag! And look who is reporting this story! CNN… 🐀💩👿

Eye Demand!
2d ago

Most new cases are among the “fully” vaccinated. The CDC has monetized their job as half their budget comes from big Pharma.

