ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

North Dakota Trigger Manufacturer Sues Dept. of Justice

By Scott McGowan
US 103.3
US 103.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It all depends on how you define "automatic". In July of 2021, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives notified Rare Breed Triggers that their "forced reset triggers" (FRTs) are considered to be machine guns under federal law. The agency got tougher in January 2022. The...

us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

Was The Texas Shooter Actually Born In North Dakota?

Several reports came out Tuesday saying that the teenage gunman in Texas, Salvador Ramos was from North Dakota. I also saw a couple of reports that said he was from South Dakota. According to an article from the Bismarck Tribune, the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was indeed born in North Dakota....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
US 103.3

Two States Ahead Of North Dakota In Beer Consumption?

I'm North Dakotan to the core. Never lived anywhere else. So if we're talking beer consumption between the ages of 16 and 26, it's my experience that North Dakota can take a victory lap. My parents have both passed and my daughter is over 30 and hopefully knows better, so if it's safe to admit now...that I should have known better then.
RECIPES
US 103.3

ND, Your Thoughts On This Teacher’s Issue With Arming Schools.

Actor/potential politician?/one time stoner, Matthew McConaughey recently was quoted as wanting the word "unbelievable" removed from the dictionary.McConaughey submitted, that unless you were very young, nothing was "unbelievable". In a McConaughey self-promotion sorta way, I agreed with him at the time. Nothing should surprise us. Most everything is, unfortunately, "believable".
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Dept#Machine Guns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Justice#Atf#Rare Breed#The Nd House
US 103.3

The 10 Best Cities To Move To In North Dakota In 2022 Are?

If you're contemplating a move to somewhere in North Dakota you are in luck. HomeSnacks has just come out with their annual best cities to live in when it comes to the Peace Garden State. Growing up in Grand Forks, it seemed like just about everybody I knew was dying...
POLITICS
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Popular Wedding Cakes, Dresses, Venues & More

Wedding season is upon us. So, what do you need to get your "Once upon a time" dream wedding? Well, it's really whatever you like, but if you are super indecisive like me, here's a list of the most popular wedding cakes, dress styles, rings, and venues in the state. Maybe this will help spark some inspiration!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
US 103.3

‘Yellowstone’ Begins Season 5 Production in Montana

Yellowstone has begun production on its much-anticipated Season 5, and the new season will be extra-special for longtime fans. Paramount Network announced that the Kevin Costner-led show has begun filming its fifth season in Montana in a press release on Monday (May 16). Costner is slated to return in his lead role as Dutton patriarch John Dutton, and many of the faces fans have come to love over the course of the previous four seasons will also be back, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).
MONTANA STATE
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy