Virginia State

Youngkin signs bills to expand family leave options, fix unemployment system

By Jackie DeFusco
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed bipartisan bills on Tuesday aimed at reforming the state’s unemployment system and expanding family leave options. It’s a step towards solving issues exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Youngkin said these reforms will make government work better for Virginians. “The mountain...

www.localdvm.com

localdvm.com

Virginia lawmakers pass bipartisan budget deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of closed-door negotiations, the General Assembly passed a two-year budget with broad bipartisan support. The spending plan strikes a balance between proposals crafted by House Republicans and Senate Democrats. “These amendments represent true compromise,” Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Janet Howell (D-Fairfax)...
VIRGINIA STATE
localdvm.com

State budget gives Petersburg casino a shot, slows down Richmond project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State lawmakers are slowing down another possible casino in Virginia and giving a new city a chance to gamble. The bipartisan budget deal that passed out of the General Assembly on Wednesday does more than spend money. It throws a wrench in Richmond’s timeline for a second casino vote and gives Petersburg an opportunity to win the approval of lawmakers next year.
RICHMOND, VA
localdvm.com

Record-breaking opioid trial settlement directly benefits West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The recent record-breaking opioid trial settlement totals more than 160 million dollars, which Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says will directly benefit the Mountain State. He said Southern West Virginia was hit especially hard by the Opioid Epidemic. Morrisey said money from the settlement will go...
HEALTH
localdvm.com

Another week, another week where the local area sees strong to severe storms once again

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry for most; however as we head into the overnight hours, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms over western and central Pennsylvania might try to impact western and central Maryland and parts of northern West Virginia. This activity, despite being in the middle of the night, could be on the strong side. Gusty winds and hail are possible with this activity. Thursday, a strong cold front will slide across our region and pass through the region Thursday night. Stay weather alert as daytime heating evolves and will help to induce showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. As far as timing, expect the more persistent and strongest thunderstorm activity to be from mid-afternoon through mid-evening, basically 2 pm to 9 pm. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A close second in terms of threats would be flooding rains due to training thunderstorms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out later Thursday afternoon. All the active weather looks to exit the area by midnight, as drier and less humid air slowly starts to work its way into the region for Friday. The weekend is looking fantastic, as seasonable temperatures will prevail along with mostly sunny skies.
MARYLAND STATE

