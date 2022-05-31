Youngkin signs bills to expand family leave options, fix unemployment system

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry for most; however as we head into the overnight hours, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms over western and central Pennsylvania might try to impact western and central Maryland and parts of northern West Virginia. This activity, despite being in the middle of the night, could be on the strong side. Gusty winds and hail are possible with this activity. Thursday, a strong cold front will slide across our region and pass through the region Thursday night. Stay weather alert as daytime heating evolves and will help to induce showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. As far as timing, expect the more persistent and strongest thunderstorm activity to be from mid-afternoon through mid-evening, basically 2 pm to 9 pm. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A close second in terms of threats would be flooding rains due to training thunderstorms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out later Thursday afternoon. All the active weather looks to exit the area by midnight, as drier and less humid air slowly starts to work its way into the region for Friday. The weekend is looking fantastic, as seasonable temperatures will prevail along with mostly sunny skies.

