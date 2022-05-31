Trash pickups rescheduled on Lanai

Mayor Michael Victorino hosted a blessing today of the Northshore Greenway project. The last piece of the 3-mile long non-motorized pathway was completed in April 2020 in the vicinity of the Maui Country Club Golf Course and Baldwin Beach Park. The COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions postponed a blessing ceremony until Tuesday morning.
Storm water runoff has damaged the foundation of an abutment holding up the Hana side of the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5 on Hana Highway, rendering the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic, the Department of Public Works reported. The bridge has been closed, and road closure signs have been...
Mayor Michael Victorino will speak at the Climate Mayors Leadership Forum on Thursday, June 2, in the late afternoon. He will present Maui County’s case study about the costly impacts of climate change, including drought, wildfire, floods and sea level rise. He will also explain why, in March 2020, the county sued eight major fossil fuel corporations for climate change damage.
Comments / 0