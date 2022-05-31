ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, IL

Our Town Westville: The history of the town

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJ8n5_0fwDCked00

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start.

Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming.

“We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every little part of town had its own nickname, like there was Sardine Path and Klondike, and each had its own little grocery store at the corner and they were pretty much all coal miners,” Roseann Viktora, A depot museum committee member, said.

That’s when Mike Kelly came in and started several coal mines. Which later led to the Chicago and Eastern Illinois rail line running through town.

“There used to be a railroad track right alongside here, right about where the caboose is, and it was a passenger train, coal train and it carried a lot of the coal miners back and forth as well,” she said.

And the train depot was built. Where passengers would get their tickets or coal miners would wait for their ride. Now, it sits memorialized.

“It’s just a wonderful piece of history,” Viktora said.

The original depot still sits right where it was built. Filled with memories and history of Westville.

“Lots of train memorabilia and the coal mining hats,” she said. “It’s just the way Westville used to look.”

And lots, and lots of pictures.

“Reminiscing. Going through the pictures of when we grew up. The big parades, and we still have the big parades, and the drug store that we all used to hang out in, and the high school pictures,” she said. “It’s just great to reminisce,” she said, pointing out pictures on a wall. “That’s my grandmother right there. She’s working the old switch board.”

So, if you ever want to learn about the history of the town, or travel back in time, take a step into the train depot.

You never know what you might find in Our Town Westville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making, and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday. An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Water main installation closing Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main. Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic […]
WCIA

Champaign Park District hosting summer film series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District will be showing several films this summer at Hessel park as part of its Friday Night Flix series. The films will be screened on select Fridays starting at dusk. Community members are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy food from on-site food trucks. The Park District […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Coming to Danville Sat July 9th

Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 07/09/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Veterans motorcycle ride rolls through Watseka

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A veterans motorcycle ride made a stop in Watseka on Tuesday as part of its planned trip across the country. The Run for the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride that starts in California and drives all the way to Washington D.C. The ride’s mission is to promote healing among all […]
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

State offering class on DEI+A training

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois is offering a free class on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility training starting this weekend in Decatur. The purpose of this class is for individuals to “gain knowledge and grow in their understanding of the multifaceted components of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.” MCARI hopes this […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining
WCIA

Pritzker announces $50 million in new infrastructure grants

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that more than $50 million in new construction grants are being awarded to 34 communities, counties and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects. These projects include bridge replacements, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. Two of the projects this funding will go toward are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini Union hosts summer quad film series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s time to enjoy popular films in the summer night breeze on the University of Illinois’s wide lawn. The summer film series, hosted by the Illini Union Board, takes place on the Main Quad every Thursday at 9 p.m. throughout this summer. The screenings are free of charge. If it rains, this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bloomington benefit concert for families in Uvalde, Texas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When Marcos Mendez heard that 19 students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School massacre, his heart sunk. Mendez grew up in south Texas, 120 miles away from Uvalde. “It reminded me of my hometown because that’s what my hometown looked like. Those images that you are seeing on TV […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Macon County Fair starts Thursday with ribbon cutting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fishing, food drive event planned at Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Park in Oakwood will be the site of a kids fishing event on Saturday that will double as a food drive for the food pantry of St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville. Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin half an hour later. Kids between the […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WCIA

Lanes on Champaign street closing for construction work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a street in Champaign will be closing this Friday in order to allow for contracted grading. One lane in each direction of Town Center Boulevard will be closing at 6 a.m. between Neil Street and Moreland Boulevard. The lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. later that day. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Planned power outage in Sibley rescheduled

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A planned power outage in the town of Sibley was rescheduled from its previously-announced date and will now take place later this week. Ameren crews planned to shut off power to the town late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in order to work on the electrical connections of replacement power […]
SIBLEY, IL
wglt.org

Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Pregnancy Resource Center holds curbside pickup for baby supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign helped dozens of families in need on Thursday with a curbside pickup event. The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Champaign and Rantoul hosted its second Curbside Care event of the summer, giving away to families items like diapers, wipes and gently-worn clothing. Last month, the Center helped 30 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy