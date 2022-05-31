Atlanta Jazz Festival brings out thousands to Piedmont Park

If you’re in the Metro Atlanta area and happen to stop by a certain KFC, you’ll be in for more than your average two piece and a biscuit!. Rapper Jack Harlow is the latest celebrity to collaborate with a food chain for his own meal and he has a surprise in store for his Atlanta fans. Tomorrow, KFC will turn its restaurant at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, into the official Jack Harlow headquarters, all to promote his new combo meal. So, what do you get when you order the Jack Harlow combo? A Spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, fries with a side of ranch and a lemonade; of course, you’ll be getting all of that in customized Jack Harlow packaging.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO