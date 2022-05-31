ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Jazz Festival brings out thousands to Piedmont Park

By Vicky Ro,
AccessAtlanta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the sun shining, music playing, and food and drinks flowing, it made for the perfect weekend for...

www.accessatlanta.com

AccessAtlanta

End your summer weekends on a high note with Sunset Sessions at Park Tavern

Sunset Sessions returns for 2022 in Piedmont Park, featuring alternative performances from buzz-worthy artists, with the Midtown skyline serving as the perfect backdrop. Located conveniently off the Atlanta Beltline, the concerts occur under the roomy, air-conditioned Garden Tent at Park Tavern. So whether you get there early enough to score a table and order food and drinks, or if you set up a picnic just outside the venue in the park, Sunset Sessions is the perfect way to end a summer Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Kick-off the summer with the Candler Park Music + Food Festival

What better way to start the summer than by enjoying two full days of amazing music, food, art and more? This weekend Candler Park Music + Food Festival returns making the perfect summer fantasy a reality. This year’s lineup features Grace Potter, The Disco Biscuits, Yonder Mountain String Band, Twiddle,...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Atlanta bar scene: Where to bar hop along the Beltline

With nine paved trails and 10 parks stretched out along a 22-mile railroad corridor, the Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest urban redevelopment programs in the country. Situated smack in the middle of Atlanta, taking the day to stroll the Beltline is about more than getting a nice dose of sunshine. Homes, shops, restaurants, recreation and bars extend in both directions on either side, which means plenty of other things to do.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

Celebrate Pride at these Atlanta events and festivals

Even though Atlanta’s annual Pride festival isn’t until October, there’s still opportunities to mark LGBTQ+ Pride Month this month with the rest of the country. If you’re looking to celebrate, here is a list of Pride-related events and festivals happening in and around Atlanta this month:
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 cool downtowns near Atlanta worth exploring

Downtown Atlanta has tons of options for food, shopping and entertainment, but a trip outside of the perimeter can be just as exciting. Expand your circular bypass horizons with a tour through the quaint downtowns that dot the metro area. Some boast nearby walking trails and mountainous views, others offer unique festivals and one-of-a-kind diners. And you don’t even need a full tank of gas to experience it all.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Sneak Peak: Rooftop L.O.A is coming to Midtown

A rooftop is always a good idea! And in midtown Atlanta? That’s a recipe for success!. I got the chance to preview Rooftop L.O.A.’s beautiful new space, and I’m already thinking about my next trip back. Located on the roof of The Interlock in West Midtown, Rooftop...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Kenny Barron
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in June 2022

June is full of fun festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this June. Event Date: June 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nuts 'n Berries Decatur is celebrating with a free 90's themed 2nd birthday bash. There will be a food truck serving plant-based street food, vendors with free samples, contests for best dressed and 90's trivia, music, prizes, and sales. All ages are welcome at this free, indoor/outdoor event taking place rain or shine.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Free art show unveils Atlanta creative’s custom three-wheel motorcycle design

The Blank Canvas art show coming to Atlanta this weekend will merge the two worlds of cars and culture. The show will unveil a three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot custom-wrapped by an Atlanta artist. The Batmobile-like vehicle is serving as the ultimate canvas for the free event happening June 3-5 at The Interlock Atlanta (1115 Howell Mill Rd NW) from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
#Jazz#Piedmont Park#Summer Sun
AccessAtlanta

Metro Atlanta KFC transforming into ‘Jack Harlow headquarters’ to promote new meal

If you’re in the Metro Atlanta area and happen to stop by a certain KFC, you’ll be in for more than your average two piece and a biscuit!. Rapper Jack Harlow is the latest celebrity to collaborate with a food chain for his own meal and he has a surprise in store for his Atlanta fans. Tomorrow, KFC will turn its restaurant at 2637 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, into the official Jack Harlow headquarters, all to promote his new combo meal. So, what do you get when you order the Jack Harlow combo? A Spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, fries with a side of ranch and a lemonade; of course, you’ll be getting all of that in customized Jack Harlow packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | June 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a great place to live if you enjoy food. Here is what’s happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta. June 3 is National Donut Day and the donut shop Dough in The Box is celebrating by offering a FREE donut at their locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton. All 3 locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The plum lady of West End

Atlantans is a first-person account of the familiar strangers who make the city tick. This month’s is West End resident Susan Lasby, as told to Kamille Whittaker. When I was in high school, my best friend lived in Sylvan Hills in one of those historic bungalows with gorgeous hardwood floors. I thought her house was so cool. It was very different from the kind of house that I grew up in. I would get off at her MARTA stop and, since there used to be a Nabisco factory around there, her neighborhood always smelled like Nilla Wafers. That was my introduction to Southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Top Juneteenth events happening in Atlanta in 2022

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival at. Event Date: June 12, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. J.R. Crickets - South Cobb and Build-A-Bash are partnering to bring an annual J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival to the Atlanta area. This free day-long event will feature activities, hundreds of exhibitors and vendors, and live entertainment from local and regional artists. You can take part in a Hot Wing-Eating contest, Father-Kid Look-A-Like contest, and Daddy vs. Dat Kid Ol Skool vs New School Dance Off, and more.
ATLANTA, GA

