Augusta, GA

Augusta University President gives state of the university address

By Nikita Dennis
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “I think we have a strategic plan that will not sit on the shelf and it certainly won’t collect any dust it’s innovative it’s unique it’s exciting“ said Augusta University President, Dr. Brooks Keel.

During the Dr. Brooks Keel’s state of the university address  he focused on past and present plans for students at Augusta University, starting with enrollment. Dr. Keel says the university has been increasing undergraduate enrollment since 2015.

He says each year the university loses about 800 undergraduate students, However this year that number increased to a thousand due COVID. He says that hasn’t stopped AU from gaining students.

“Only 5 institutions had an increase of enrollment of the 26 campuses in the entire state of Georgia and Augusta University yes one of them” said Dr. Keel.

Augusta University’s medical school is one of the top medical intuitions in the state of Georgia.

Dr. keel says they are working to keep that going by funding medical research for things like dementia and brain aging.

“We have known the cost of medical education and the cost of all education has increased overtime but especially medical education” said Dr. Keel

He also says they are working to build more available parking for students and employees.

