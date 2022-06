CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced Universal Schedule and Booking LLC in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., will receive $125,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). This funding will be used to help develop a digital application that creates a direct-to-consumer virtual marketplace for agricultural products, helping bridge the gap between small to mid-size farmers and consumers.

