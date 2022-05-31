Ken Berlin steps down as coach of Dublin Jerome Celtics boys, girls tennis teams

Ken Berlin has stepped down as coach of the Dublin Jerome boys and girls tennis teams. He spent six seasons with each program.

“It was a very tough decision,” he said. “I took on a position as director of tennis for Columbus Country Club. At the beginning of April, my wife and I had our second child. With this new position, it’s just a lot. I would have loved to stay on. I had great teams and great experiences at Jerome ... but it was time.

“There’s a lot on (my) plate right now and something had to give, and unfortunately it was the Jerome position.”

Both teams won six OCC titles under Berlin. The girls have won a league championship every year since the team’s first season in 2004, while the boys have won seven consecutive league titles.

“Coach is a huge part of that,” said senior Max Fickas of the boys team. “If he’s not there, we don’t get those titles. He’s a huge part of the program.”

The boys earned their third consecutive Division I OTCA district runner-up finish this spring and went 12-4.

“I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish during my time at Jerome,” Berlin said. “The tradition of excellence and high standards of the Dublin Jerome program was set before I got there and I just tried to continue on what was already established before that. I feel like I did a pretty good job of maintaining what the great coaches before me set up here.”

Berlin capped his career at Jerome by guiding the doubles team of Fickas and senior Tanish Pairu to a fourth-place finish in the OHSAA state individual tournament May 28. The duo lost the third-place match 7-5, 6-4 to Parth Patel and Kallan Arledge of Olentangy Orange.

“Coach has been a good mental check for me,” Fickas said. “Whenever I’m in a close match or just frustrated in general, he brings me back down to earth and gets me mentally set for the match.”

Two of five seniors, Fickas will play at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina and Eli Wiblin will play at Saint Francis in Pennsylvania.

“The seniors are a special class, especially when you have that many great kids,” Berlin said. “Good talent on the tennis court, but all five of them were great kids. For them to go through the program together and contribute so much even from early on was special.”

• Scioto athletics director Nick Magistrale is confident Sean Gilbert has left the boys and girls programs in a favorable position.

Citing family reasons, Gilbert has resigned as coach of both teams.

“The plan was always to step down when Emma and I decided to have kids, but I love coaching, this school, this program and the players so much we tried to make it work,” Gilbert said. “However, with the time commitment the program deserves, it is not possible with a young child.”

Magistrale was impressed with Gilbert’s contributions and expects his replacement to inherit solid programs.

“Sean is leaving both the boys and girls programs in a very good place and the next coach should have a smooth transition into the new role,” Magistrale said.

Gilbert guided the boys team for three years, highlighted by winning OCC-Capital titles the last two seasons – going 7-0 both times – after Scioto had not won an OCC championship since 2005.

He coached the girls team for five seasons, capping his tenure with a second-place finish (6-1) in the OCC-Capital last fall behind Big Walnut (7-0).

JEROME BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 12-4 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Olentangy (4-1), Olentangy Berlin (3-2), Thomas Worthington (2-3), Marysville (1-4), Hilliard Darby (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Max Fickas, Kevin Liu, Arnay Madani, Tanish Pairu and Eli Wiblin

•Key returnees: Rohan Althavale and Maxwell Stratford

