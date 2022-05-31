ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau woman gets eight years in prison for her part in 2019 drive-by shooting

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur8To_0fwDCJ1800

WAUSAU – A 37-year-old Wausau woman was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for her part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Wausau.

Amanda J. Lewis pleaded no contest in January to being a party to the crime of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count maintaining a drug trafficking place, one count contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count obstructing an officer. The recklessly endangering safety charges were reduced from charges of attempted first-degree homicide.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran gave Lewis credit for 1,062 days Lewis already spent in jail. He also gave her five years of extended supervision to follow her prison sentence.

According to a criminal complaint, police said the July 3, 2019, drive-by shooting was connected with the assault of a 15-year-old boy that happened July 1, 2019, in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue. The boy was beaten with a baseball bat and underwent brain surgery, the boy's mother told the Wausau Daily Herald.

The 15-year-old boy is friends with Lewis's son and had been hanging around with her son and another juvenile before the assault, according to the complaint.

Cellphone records show Lewis texted Maurice "JB" Bell, 35, shortly after her son's friend was beaten, according to the complaint. Bell and Lewis previously had been in a relationship. Lewis told Bell what happened, and Bell replied he would bring two of his nephews to "shoot up" the town, according to the complaint.

The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man who were shot at told police they were walking down North First Street, near McIndoe Avenue, the afternoon of July 3, 2019, when a white four-door sedan pulled up to them. They said they heard one of the passengers in the car say, "That is the guy that punched my nephew," according to the complaint. The male driver then took out a pistol and fired between four and six times at the teens. No one was hurt.

Police later interviewed a juvenile and learned he was in Lewis's car with Bell and Lewis at the time of the shooting. The juvenile told police Lewis was in the passenger seat and Bell was driving, according to the complaint. The juvenile told police Bell was the shooter.

Lewis told police she was in the car during the shooting, according to the complaint. She said she was in the front passenger seat and ducked when Bell started firing. Lewis's car, a white Ford Fusion, matches the description of the car given to police by the two teens, according to the complaint.

Bell is scheduled for a trial in November.

MORE NEWS: ‘He should be known’: The unknown soldier died in 1930. A ceremony was held last week in Wausau to honor him.

MORE NEWS: Nigbur's Fine Furniture to close after 45 years in Wausau, liquidation sale underway

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau woman gets eight years in prison for her part in 2019 drive-by shooting

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

37-year-old Green Bay woman accused of injuring, bloodying 85-year-old ex-husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
City
Lewis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin bank robber caught in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Wasuau, Wisconsin, was arrested in Freeport last Thursday. According to Wausau Police, Tommy Pittman, 55, robbed the WoodTrust Bank on May 20th. He was arrested May 26th in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department. Pittman is awaiting...
FREEPORT, IL
Fox11online.com

One arrest made in Oshkosh murder

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting. Police were called to the 300 block of Oxford Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who'd been shot. The person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Marathon County Circuit#The Wausau Daily Herald
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man arrested for homicide after fatal shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh was arrested following a fatal shooting on Memorial Day. The Oshkosh Police Department says on May 30 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting. The incident happened in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue. The victim was reportedly taken...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

1 arrested in weekend shooting

One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WausauPilot

Police: Prisoner dies during Hwy. 441 transport

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
NEENAH, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities-area couple camping in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple were struck and killed by a falling tree while camping over the weekend in northern Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday. Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township, were at a campsite along the Flambeau River's north fork late Sunday afternoon when the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, MN
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Neighborhood shaken after deadly shooting in Oshkosh

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Police are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence and ownership. Updated: 1 hours ago. With artificial intelligence increasing in frequency, it's raising...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman jumps from squad, dies from injuries

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Appleton woman exits moving vehicle, dies at hospital

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was transporting an Appleton woman when she reportedly got out of the moving vehicle. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were transporting a 43-year-old Appleton woman. The woman reportedly got out of the vehicle while it was moving on STH 441.
APPLETON, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

431
Followers
220
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy