ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

LISD senior walks at graduation as an official US Marine

sheltonherald.com
 3 days ago

The Hector J. Garcia Early College High School Class of 2022 turned their tassels from right to left as their graduation from high school was confirmed. Among the sea of maroon and white caps and gowns was Katrina Venetia Haynes, a senior who graduated from GECHS in December 2021, has since...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Dad, son and daughter graduate together, earn master's degrees in education: 'They mastered it'

It's a proud moment watching your children graduate but for Commondre Cole, it was doubly special because he was graduating with them. Commondre Cole and his two children—his son Ja’Coby Cole and his daughter Iesha Gully—also graduated on Thursday from a branch of Mississippi State University. "They’re all mine! They MASTERED it!!" announced Mary Cole, Commondre's mom, to her Facebook followers. The three of them were among 153 graduates this past Thursday at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, reported Fox News. All three of them are teachers and got their master's degree in education. "Mond Cole... Yessir, you did it, son. This is just the beginning. Sky is the limit for you. Put God first in everything you do and your outcome will be great!!!" wrote Commondre cheering his son, on Facebook.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Carolina State
TODAY.com

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

When former teacher Angelle Terrell wrote down her feelings in a Facebook post after the tragic shooting at an elementary school Texas, she wasn’t expecting it to go viral. Beginning every sentence with “Every teacher you know has,” Terrell, 35, wrote a heartbreaking post about how, in her experience, all educators harbor deep fears about a classroom shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Woman graduates from college the day after her 82nd birthday

It's never too late to get a degree, as 82-year-old retiree Mae Beale has proved. Beale earned her Business Management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) on May 18, a day after her 82nd birthday, reported WJLA. Beale previously worked as a licensed practical nurse in Washington, D.C., before shifting careers to event management. She is also an activist and has been working for the betterment of society for nearly 50 years. Beale always understood the value of education and the self-confidence it instills in a person. "I knew that if I had the degree, it would solidify things and make me feel more comfortable," she said. She encourages others to pursue higher education and seek more exposure. "Expose yourself to as many possibilities as you can because you never know what life will present," she said. She wanted to commit to earning her degree only after finding the time for it. "I wanted to make certain I had the time to devote to whichever class I was taking," she said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
MilitaryTimes

Parents will start paying for school meals again at overseas DoD schools

After a two-year hiatus, charges for student meals are back at Department of Defense Education Activity schools outside the continental U.S. Beginning in the fall, students will once again be charged for their breakfasts and lunches, unless they qualify for free meals. As inflation has hit food prices everywhere else, the costs of breakfasts and lunches will increase by 25 cents each over what they were in the fall of 2019, before the pandemic struck.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#United States Marine#College#Lisd#The Marine Corps#The United States Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy