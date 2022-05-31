ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teachers protest, march at Ted Cruz's Austin office after Uvalde school shooting

By Chris O'Connell
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 63

Patricia Allen
2d ago

Gun law won’t work if a person wonts to harm another they can use anything for a weapon and steal a gun . Wake up people ! It’s a tragedy ! Facts are facts .

Reply(15)
13
Truth Bomb Deal With It
2d ago

A new gun law won’t change a goddamned thing. Evidence that public schools no longer hire the best and the brightest.

Reply(12)
17
Tejano
2d ago

This is all about the Democratic communist trying to disarm Law abiding citizens while ignoring the fact that crime’s are being committed by thugs, felons and criminals who are armed and shouldn’t be!

Reply(5)
8
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for immediate safety review of Texas public schools

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund  In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas was building a program to find troubled students and prevent school shootings. It hadn’t reached Uvalde yet.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. By most accounts, the Uvalde school gunman was the type of person a fledgling $290 million Texas youth mental health program was designed to reach — before his apparent distress and instability could escalate to mass violence.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ted Cruz
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
#Gun Control#School Shootings#Texas Sun#Protest#Texas Aft#The Afl Cio Building#Robb Elementary
MSNBC

Texas GOP moved quicker to protect internet trolls than school children

If Texas Republicans were as vigorous about protecting school kids from gunfire as they have been about protecting internet trolls from social media bans, the 21 people massacred in a Uvalde, Texas, last week might still be alive. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked a Texas law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Partisan tensions flare among Texans in congressional gun hearing

WASHINGTON — Emotions ran high among Texans at a U.S. House hearing addressing gun violence on Thursday, nine days after a gunman attacked an Uvalde elementary school, when the debate veered away from policy and into personal attacks and finger-pointing. Democratic members delivered remarks in the hearing room with...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Has Texas Turned on Greg Abbott?

The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
