Texas teachers protest, march at Ted Cruz's Austin office after Uvalde school shooting

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO