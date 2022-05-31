MW Horticulture allowed to process green material

The San Carlos Park Fire District verified that the piles at MW Horticulture Recycling Facility are at the maximum height to be under compliance with Fire Code.

However, SCPFD still says that a high fire danger risk still exists at the facility.

Because of the remaining high fire danger risk, MW Horticulture may not bring any new materials into the area until they can show consistency in pile temperature stability. The only exception is that new green material can be accepted only on the west side of the facility.

MW Horticulture also needs to show that the business has enough suitable space for any new material.

At the moment, one pile on the west side of MW Horticulture’s property is 37 feet, but shows less fire risk. SCPFD has given MW Horticulture 60 days to bring down the height of the pile to comply with Fire Code.

Reassessments of the facility will take place bi-monthly, according to SCPFD.

In a statement of response, owners Denise and Mark Houghtaling said in part:

MW Horticulture Recycling is proud of our team and the efforts we have accomplished to bring the east side of the property at our South Fort Myers location into full compliance with San Carlos Park Fire District. During the last 2 months we have worked beside the SCPFD to extinguish the fire and mitigate any flare ups. We look forward to showing the community we are a good neighbor, and we are imperative to the local environment. We are very pleased with the modified stop work order and, like always, we will comply 100%. We want to thank the SCPFD for all their efforts and assistance. We are truly thankful for them.