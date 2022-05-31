ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPD busts four local establishments for underage alcohol sales

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Officers made some arrests after local retailers willingly sold alcohol to underage purchasers.

During a spree of alcohol compliance checks at 30 stores, JPD identified four businesses that sold alcohol to underage personnel.

Officers identified those businesses as:

  • Dave’s Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane
  • Alp’s Discount Liquor & Smokes, 2602 S. Main Street
  • Zip’s Convenience Store, 2702 S. Main Street
  • Zip’s Convenience Store, 1201 S. Rangeline Road

Officers say the store employee from Zip’s Convenience Store on Rangeline attempted to flee the scene when confronted.

The purpose of these checks is to assess the level of accessibility of alcohol within our community and prevent the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, thus creating a safer and healthier environment for our youth, according to the JPD.

