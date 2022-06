One Piece has officially ended the war on Onigashima, and with it now setting the stage for Wano's future as a whole the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing Wano Country's new shogun! The war across Onigashima was the longest single conflict in the manga as a whole, and it capped off the even longer Wano Country saga. It's been 20 years of fighting and waiting for the people of Wano themselves, and several years worth of build up for fans ever since Wano's troubles were first brought up in the series at all.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO