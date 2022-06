BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first week of June is the peak of fawning in North Dakota, according to big game biologist Bill Jensen, so residents can expect to see more deer. “The mother has kicked last year’s fawn away so that she can devote her time to the new fawn. And last year’s fawn is trying to figure out where it needs to go in the world, so they’re out moving around a lot,” said Bill Jensen, big game biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO