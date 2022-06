Hybrid vehicles are even more popular these days, due in part to their superior MPG performance that equates to lowered gas expenses. This is an important consideration because of how high gas prices can get. It comes as no surprise that the Toyota Prius is still a popular hybrid vehicle among those who want a comfy and affordable driving experience that also lessens their carbon footprint and, by extension, their net impact on global climate change.

