Bald Head Island Limited sells ferry operations to Raleigh-based firm in $67 million deal

The Bald Head Island ferry system could soon be in new hands.

Bald Head Island Limited announced the pending sale of its ferry operation assets to Raleigh-based investment firm SharpVue for $67.7 million.

The sale will require North Carolina Utilities Commission approval.

According to a Limited news release, the sale will include $56 million for the ferry and tram system, the tug and freight barge operation, and the Deep Point parking facility in Southport.

“The George P. Mitchell family established and grew these infrastructure operations and assets to aid the Island’s development and this agreement transitions them to a reputable and experienced owner and operator with deep ties to North Carolina,” Limited CEO Chad Paul said.

“Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition, for the benefit of islanders, employees, and the greater community.”

SharpVue managing partner Lee Roberts said the current employees and management will remain in place to ensure the continuity of day-to-day operations.

“We recognize the responsibility of operating critical infrastructure in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” Roberts said.

How it began

Bald Head Island Limited originally planned to sell the ferry assets to the Bald Head Island Transportation Authority, a board created in 2017 by the state legislature specifically to facilitate the sale from its private owner.

The $48 million sale was contingent on $59 in bond financing from the state’s Local Government Commission. However questions arose about the ferry system’s property valuation, which was about $20 million more than their tax assessment.

The discrepancy prompted the commission to call for a second appraisal, which was also called into question.

The delay allowed the village of Bald Head Island to also pursue financing with the commission to purchase the ferry, though Limited publicly stated it was not interested in selling to the village.

