ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcrae-helena, GA

Georgia deputy arrested for tampering and paying for sex

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after an investigation determined that he had been tampering with evidence and paying for sex.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that on Friday it had arrested John Warren Degolyer, 35, of Lumber City, charging him with tampering with evidence, violating his oath of office, and pandering.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson said Degoyler has been fired. Davidson said a “series of incidents” led him to ask GBI to investigate last week. He didn’t say what those incidents were, and neither Davidson nor GBI explained what Degoyler was doing to tamper with evidence.

Investigators said they don’t currently believe Degoyler was paying for sex while on duty.

Davidson declined to release further information, and jail officials wouldn’t say Monday whether Degoyler was in jail in McRae-Helena. It’s unclear if the former deputy has a lawyer representing him.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcrae-helena, GA
City
Lumber City, GA
State
Georgia State
Mcrae-helena, GA
Crime & Safety
Telfair County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Telfair County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Sex#John Warren#Violent Crime#Ap#Gbi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy