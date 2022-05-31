Crews deliver jugs of water to some South End customers after another water main break

Crews delivered jugs of water to customers experiencing low pressure after a development contractor damaged a water main in the South End neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Charlotte Water officials said on Twitter.

About 4 p.m., crews responded to reports of the damaged main and low pressure near the intersection of Hawkins and Dunavant streets, according to the utility.

Just after 5 p.m., crews narrowed the outage to the 2100-2300 block of Dunavant Street, Charlotte Water said on Twitter.

It’s at least the second such incident near that intersection in less than a month.

“Other areas should experience normal water pressure soon,” Charlotte Water posted Tuesday. “Jugs of water will be delivered to the area for customers without water service.”

Charlotte Water didn’t say how many homes and businesses experienced low pressure or name the development project where the contractor worked.

“We have narrowed it down to the 2100-2300 blocks of Dunavant Street, which will keep the apartments in service,” Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley told The Charlotte Observer in an email Tuesday night without naming the apartments or the development project. “We are delivering bottled water just in case things change.”

In early May, a construction crew damaged a water main that disrupted service for more than a day. Samet Corp., the general contractor for the development, apologized to residents and businesses affected by the water main break in an email to the Observer.

It’s not clear if the same crews caused Tuesday’s water main break.

On May 19, Charlotte Water started to implement an alert system that would inform customers of outages and emergency events. The system will allow Charlotte Water to call, text and email account holders and provide up-to-date information on their water service., the Observer previously reported.