Idaho State

If approved, your Intermountain Gas bill would increase by $10 a month

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho residents are well aware of the pain at the pump. Now gas prices could be hitting closer to home. Intermountain Gas Company on Tuesday said it's filed a purchased gas cost...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

Idaho continues to see population growth in largest cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Wolves kill 143 sheep near Shaw Mountain

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wolves attacked a band of sheep, killing 143 of them, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed. The wolves ran into the pack of sheep, and the sheep fell into the steep gully in a pileup. These are the same sheep who crossed Highway...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Supreme Court sets hearing in abortion case for August

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state's newest anti-abortion law in August — likely after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that could overturn the right to legalized abortion nationwide. The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday that...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Kinner Jr. moved out of Idaho prison

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Timmy Kinner Jr., the man who stabbed multiple people and killed a little girl at her birthday party has been moved out of state to another prison to "assure his safety and the safety of others," according to the Idaho Department of Corrections. Kinner, is...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise church partners to build affordable housing on church land

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leaders of the Collister United Methodist Church in Boise are working with LEAP Housing to build an affordable housing project on church land. The project is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. Organizers say that churches often have untapped land, such as empty parking lots or unused baseball fields. Collister Methodist church will be building two new homes on an unused space behind the church parking lot.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Stanley council recognizes Sawtooth history

With this weekend’s official start of the summer tourist season in the Sawtooth Valley, planning continues for various celebrations later this summer to recognize the 50th anniversaries of the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Stanley City Council members adopted a...
STANLEY, ID
Post Register

Nearly one third of Idaho voters cast ballots in May primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just under a third of Idaho's registered voters cast ballots in the May 17 primary election, nearly matching the percentage that voted in the 2018 primary. Including new election-day voter registrations, 32.4% of registered voters cast ballots in the 2022 primary, the Idaho Press reported....
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise joins new federal initiative to combat homelessness

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise is joining a federal program to combat homelessness. The House America project will mean there will be more places in Boise that the homeless can call home. Mayor Lauren McLean says with its new partnership with housing and urban development the city will make better use of federal dollars.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man wins $1 million from scratch game

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man's first scratch ticket of the year raked in a lot more cash than he'd expected. Mark Wood took home $1 million from an Idaho Lottery Mega Bucks ticket, making him the first top prize winner. "A buddy of mine had been playing...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Patriot Thunder: Motorcycle charity ride is one of a kind

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Patriot Thunder is coming back to Meridian. High Desert Harley Davidson is hosting the ride to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. "All the proceeds that are made at Idaho Patriot Thunder are given...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Nampa police looking for possible car burglary suspect

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police are looking for a woman who may be connected to car burglaries at city parks. Police say they have had reports of wallets and purses being taken from unlocked cars. The victim's stolen credit cards are then used to buy gift cards. If...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

'Antiques Roadshow' films at Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE — It was a partly cloudy day at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Tuesday. Organizers and attendees were worried that the rain from Memorial Day would carry over, but “Antiques Roadshow” had near perfect weather. “It’s a pretty great opportunity for people and our volunteers,” said...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Ontario Police step up patrols after rumors of threat at school

ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Ontario Police have been dealing with rumors of a threat at a school in the area. The Argus Observer reported Tuesday that police were taking extra security measures after the events that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas. The police chief says there was no active risk for students.
ONTARIO, OR
Post Register

Clements, Terry

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Boise Hawks Game Recap: May 31

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks took on the Ogden Raptors Tuesday night. The game ended with the Ogden Raptors up 9-6. The two teams will square off once again Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
BOISE, ID

