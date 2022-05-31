Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County.
Officials in northeast Iowa are working to clean up a coal spill from a train derailment Wednesday morning. The Iowa DNR says a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, spilling coal into the Mississippi River. A total of 10 coal cars derailed, but only one tipped coal into the river. An unknown amount of coal spilled about four miles south of Lansing, near the Lansing power plant. No fuel or other products were spilled.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Perfect weather with sun and comfortable temperatures through Friday. -Shower/thunderstorm chances return by the weekend, mainly in the PM. -No big heat wave headed our way- temperatures stay close to average over the next 8 days. Summary:. More storms will...
(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
(Radio Iowa) An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead. A non-profit that analyzes the North American power grid note temperatures and drought conditions are predicted to be above normal this summer in the western half of the United States. That will drive up peak demand for electricity. The Electric Reliability Organization for North America warns there’s a high risk of power outages in Iowa and 14 other states over the summer months.
I am not a huge fan of winter and this spring has been all over the place with a few warm days but a lot of crummy cool days too. I have to keep reminding myself that summer doesn't officially start until June 21st because I'm anxiously waiting for some warm sunshine.
Lora Conrad features a native perennial at different stages of development. Great Waterleaf aka Appendaged Waterleaf (Hydrophyllum appendiculatum) is one of only two native Hydrophyllum species in Iowa. The other is Virginia Waterleaf (Hydrophyllum virginianum), which Bleeding Heartland featured here. Great Waterleaf is a native perennial that thrives in partial...
It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
(Des Moines, IA) — The governor has declared six Iowa counties state disaster areas after recent severe weather. The declaration allows the counties to use state resources to clean up from the storms. It also allows residents in those counties who qualify to apply for the Individual Assistance Program. The proclamations covered Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster counties.
Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight in northwestern Iowa. Additional strong to severe storms are expected late Monday afternoon in western into Central Iowa. Main threats are strong winds and large hail, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. SUNDAY: Most favorable window 9pm – 4am. MONDAY: Late...
Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
