Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

The moron was me. I'm the idiot who set a small chunk of his grass on fire. The worst part...this isn't even the first time I've done something like this. Kids, don't play with fire. First and foremost, no one was hurt and it wasn't really that big of a deal. I completely forgot the fire pit had holes in the bottom and when I used lighter fluid to get the fire started, it dripped through the holes and under the pit. There was a small piece of wood that fell through and lit the fluid on fire. Once the fluid burned out, everything was fine.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO