ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE4Uv_0fwDA6hM00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4.

Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. In Mount Carmel, Illinois, gas prices have already reached an all-time high sitting at $4.99 a gallon.

As gas prices hit record, here’s how to get better mileage

Many Southern Indiana residents are starting to cross the bridge into Kentucky to refuel. As of May 31, you can find gas for $4.31 a gallon in Evansville. Just 11 miles south in Henderson, prices sit at a cool 16 cents cheaper at $4.15. The night before on Memorial Day, Henderson residents were able to fuel their vehicles for $3.97 a gallon.

With the upwards trend of expensive gas, $5 a gallon looms menacingly in the distance for Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana. As for the rest of the nation, prices have never been higher.

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

According to AAA , the average price for fuel sat around $4.18 a gallon in April. In just thirty days, that average jumped a near half-dollar to $4.62. Areas along the West and East Coasts were hit the hardest. On May 31, California’s average sat around $6.17, the highest in the country.

So the question is… how high will it go ? Eyewitness News will keep you up-to-date on-air and online as gasoline prices soar.

(This article was originally posted on March 31, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 9

nobody
1d ago

it is Ridiculous that our crazy president won't do anything except send money to other countries everybody needs to quit buying gas for a week

Reply
5
Related
14news.com

Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a mine collapse in Providence was reported on Wednesday, 14 News sat down with an Insurance agent to discuss how mine-related home damage can be covered. James Roll with Vaughn Insurance in Henderson said if you live near that mine, it’s time to check out...
HENDERSON, KY
wdrb.com

FireKing in southern Indiana hiring permanent workers to replace striking employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FireKing is moving forward in hiring permanent workers as its previous employees continue a strike. The company in New Albany, Indiana, began hiring temporary workers last month to replace of those on the picket lines. It has now begun making those temp workers permanent employees. In...
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky hits a record high for gas prices

(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Kentucky shot up Wednesday, as AAA announced the state set a record high price for a gallon of regular unleaded. Wednesday's statewide average price was $4.422, up more than 11.5 cents from Tuesday. Average prices from $4.109 a gallon in Marion County in Central Kentucky to a high of $4.771 65 miles away in Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

French Lick now offering $5 roundtrip shuttle for employees who live in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of French Lick Resort who live in southern Indiana have a new option to get to work as gas prices skyrocket. A $5 roundtrip shuttle now runs seven days a week from the resort's Clarksville office to the resort about 60 miles away. It will leave at 7 a.m. and return to Clarksville at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Traffic
State
California State
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WBKO

Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Yard Sale is returning to Kentucky this week. The sale begins Wednesday, June 2, and continues until Sunday, June 5. The 18th annual event begins just outside of Paducah and continues to the Ohio state line all following the historic Kentucky Highway 68.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tri State#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Americans#Aaa#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Big Top bringing in big changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In! Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown. Hardesty took to social media, looking for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Ultimate Unexplained

There’s a Forgotten Cemetery Lost Under a Parking Lot in Downtown Evansville, Indiana

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville, Indiana sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New regional driving testing site coming to Henderson

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police announced a new regional driver testing site in Henderson. Services will be provided two days a week. On Wednesdays appointments can be make to take the driving test, with Thursdays reserved for those needing to take a written permit test. The new...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Market on Main opens for the season

There's no better way to celebrate summer than a farmers market! Evansville's downtown farmers market opened for the season on June 1. The market will be open at the Ford Center Plaza every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until September 14.
EVANSVILLE, IN
foxlexington.com

KSP conducting traffic safety checkpoints in central Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy