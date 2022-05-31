$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4.

Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. In Mount Carmel, Illinois, gas prices have already reached an all-time high sitting at $4.99 a gallon.

Many Southern Indiana residents are starting to cross the bridge into Kentucky to refuel. As of May 31, you can find gas for $4.31 a gallon in Evansville. Just 11 miles south in Henderson, prices sit at a cool 16 cents cheaper at $4.15. The night before on Memorial Day, Henderson residents were able to fuel their vehicles for $3.97 a gallon.

With the upwards trend of expensive gas, $5 a gallon looms menacingly in the distance for Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana. As for the rest of the nation, prices have never been higher.

According to AAA , the average price for fuel sat around $4.18 a gallon in April. In just thirty days, that average jumped a near half-dollar to $4.62. Areas along the West and East Coasts were hit the hardest. On May 31, California’s average sat around $6.17, the highest in the country.

So the question is… how high will it go ? Eyewitness News will keep you up-to-date on-air and online as gasoline prices soar.

(This article was originally posted on March 31, 2022)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).