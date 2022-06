NEW YORK (PIX11) — The month of May went out like a lion as temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s throughout the area. Central Park was cooked until it reached a temperature of 93 degrees, just 3 degrees short of the record high for Tuesday (96). Records were set in other locations, however. Newark clocked in with a high of 98 degrees, JFK and Bridgeport warmed up to 94, and Islip saw a high of 93.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO