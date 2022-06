Kansas City, Missouri will remain the home of the men’s and women’s Big 12 basketball tournaments until at least 2027. The Big 12 Conference voted this week to approve a two-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the men’s and women’s postseason tournaments. The current contract locked Kansas City in through 2025 and the extension guarantees the city will be the host site in both 2026 and 2027, as well.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO