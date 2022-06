Socha, who served for two years as an assistant coach at Northwestern, will return to Dartmouth to take over for Jesse Moore. Stock photo via Dartmouth women's swim and dive. Dartmouth University has announced that Milana Socha will take over as the new head coach of both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams. Socha is making her return to Dartmouth after a two-year coaching stint with Northwestern during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. Prior to her time at Northwestern Socha served as an assistant coach for Dartmouth from 2017 to 2020.

