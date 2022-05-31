MDOT announces temporary lane closure on I-55 overnight
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary lane closure on Interstate 55 North in Jackson.
There will be alternating lane closures on I-55 North on the bridge over McDowell Road. Crews will make repairs to the bridge joint.Rankin County receives grant to improve rail, highway traffic
The temporary closure will be from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.
Drivers are advised to drive slow and be alert for roadside crews during the closure period
