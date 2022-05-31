ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MDOT announces temporary lane closure on I-55 overnight

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369MLa_0fwD9GR700

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary lane closure on Interstate 55 North in Jackson.

There will be alternating lane closures on I-55 North on the bridge over McDowell Road. Crews will make repairs to the bridge joint.

Rankin County receives grant to improve rail, highway traffic

The temporary closure will be from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

Drivers are advised to drive slow and be alert for roadside crews during the closure period

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Lane closures to affect I-20 in Jackson for striping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that alternating lane closures will take place on Interstate 20 in Jackson for striping. The alternating lane closures are expected to take place from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The closures will affect Interstate […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to receive $1M for JTRAN improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is set to receive $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to improve and restore transit services that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty transit agencies across 24 states will share $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Grants are provided […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Residents dealing with massive sinkhole in Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — A large sinkhole is blocking part of the entrance to a neighborhood in the Belhaven Historic District of Jackson. Neighbors posted a caution notice of the sinkhole on nextdoor.com two weeks ago and say the sinkhole is creating a dangerous situation. "It's scary, it's not a...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured during an 18-wheeler crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound on Thursday, June 2. Hattiesburg police said an 18-wheeler and a car collided. The 18-wheeler then rolled over into the median, near Exit 65. Police said someone in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi airports receive grants for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation. The following airports received the funding: John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000 Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway) Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#I 55
WJTV 12

Woman killed in crash on Highway 149 in Simpson County

Correction: The Mississippi Highway Patrol updated the information about one of the drivers involved in the crash. His last name is Jenson, not Jenkins. The following story has been updated with the new information. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Braxton woman on Wednesday, […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Highly Toxic Spill @ Love Truck Stop

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, Love Truck Stop reported a leaking poisonous substance. The Magee Fire Department, the Magee Police Department, and Simpson County Emergency manager John Kilpatrick reported to the spill.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) 2022 Memorial Day Holiday TravelEnforcement Period, troopers responded to four deadly crashes. The crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties. During the enforcement period, MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Job fair for CDL drivers, other careers held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program hosted a job fair on Thursday, June 2. Driver agencies at the job fair, which was being held at the Jackson Medical Mall, said the state is in need of CDL transit drivers. Agencies are also in […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Fetus found at Adams County industrial wastewater treatment plant

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities recovered the remains of a 16-week-old fetus at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road. The Natchez Democrat reported the fetus, which appears to have been discarded, was found inside a drainage system at the facility on Tuesday, May 31. Adams County Coroner James Lee recovered […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson resident pleads for help with sewage problem

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson homeowner has been dealing with a sewage problem for some time and said nothing has been done. "We're extremely frustrated. We're concerned for the health of our family and we want to be a part of making Jackson a better place, and there's no help. It feels like there's no help," Chris Mixon said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Travelers experiencing holiday delays at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers hitting the skies felt some delays at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Memorial Day. Across the nation, travelers experienced delays and flight cancellations due to staffing shortages. “It’s been hard because online it says I have seats. I’m supposed to already be in security,” said traveler Mary Gray […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Yazoo City, MS – Tracy Anderson Dies in Head-On Crashes in MS-16

According to local reports, a pickup truck was traveling on the highway when it was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle. As a result of the crash, 57-year-old Tracy Anderson sustained fatal injuries. The driver of another car was transported to Merit Health in Canton for treatment. No further updates have been revealed.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

MDES to host a job fair in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins, of Greenwood. MBI officials said he is six feet and two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction around 9:40 p.m. on County Road […]
GREENWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg business burglarized on Tuesday

Simple Southern Creations, located at 43 Fisher Ferry Road, reported on Tuesday that the business had been burglarized. Vicksburg Police responded to the location at 12:17 p.m. where the complainant reported that someone had broken into the front window of the business and taken two speakers, four drones, two vases and two radios.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy