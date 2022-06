Miami Hurricanes star guard Isaiah Wong has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to the program. With their best player now returning and key transfers coming in, the Miami Hurricanes will be a top ACC program next season. Earlier in the offseason, Wong debated a transfer to capitalize on more NIL money but ultimately decided to stay with the Miami Hurricanes program. Now the focus of the program is to capitalize on the success it had last year after it reached its first-ever Elite Eight.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO