HAWAIʻI ISLAND - COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi are slightly down compared to the week before. (BIVN) – There were 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,924 reported last week. Of that number, 966 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 1,102 cases reported the week before.

HILO, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO