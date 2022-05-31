County Traffic Safety Committee to meet June 3

Related
WJLA
Charles County apartment residents swelter with A/C not working; property manager mum
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Some residents of several Charles County apartment complexes tell 7News on Your Side their air conditioners have not been working during this week’s heat, and some say they’ve had problems dating back to winter when they had problems with their heat. We...
Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents of this week’s shifted trash, recycling, and yard materials collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday. All trash, recycling, and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after the Memorial Day holiday will shift and be made one day later this week. For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash … Continue reading "Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday" The post Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore prison gives back to the community
WESTOVER, Md. – In Somerset County, where almost 782 pounds of free food is now available to the community thanks to the Eastern Correctional Institution. On Wednesday, the prison celebrated their first garden harvest of the season from the inmate tended gardens. ECI works with the Somerset and Wicomico Counties Health Departments to push these boxes of food out to those who need it most at places like churches and shelters.
Bay Weekly
Calvert Library Breaks Ground on New Branch
“Libraries are a focal point of every community,” says Calvert County Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance. For the towns of North Beach and Chesapeake Beach, a beautiful new focal point is on its way in the form of the brand-new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch. After years of work to secure funding and a new location, officials broke ground for a new building May 24 at the North Beach Town Hall. Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson kicked off the remarks, welcoming a large group of attendees and sharing her thoughts about the history and future of the Twin Beaches Branch.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore agencies respond to ammonia leak at Talbot Co. manufacturing company
EASTON, Md. – Fire departments and police agencies from across the Eastern Shore responded to an Easton manufacturing company for an ammonia leak Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., the Talbot County 9-1-1 Center received a call from Sea Watch International, reporting an ammonia leak from their facility at 8978 Glebe Park Drive. Numerous teams responded to the scene, including the Salisbury Fire Department, Wicomico County Volunteer Fire Department, Dorchester County Volunteer Fire Departments, Rescue Fire Company, Easton Police Department, Easton Utilities, and many more.
Talbot residents file lawsuit against MDE
EASTON — Following concerns with the Lakeside at Trappe development, a number of Talbot County citizens filed a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of the Environment Friday, May 27, in an attempt to compel the agency to enforce local decisions and halt construction. Filed by Dan Watson, the Talbot...
WMDT.com
Cambridge taking strides to replace sewer lines with help of federal dollars
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A top priority in Cambridge is replacing their sewer lines, especially because we’re told water samples they’ve collected in the past at local beaches haven’t always met the standards. So, with some federal dollars their hoping to dive all in and create some change.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Washington; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WASHINGTON WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
Road closed in Baltimore County due to police barricade
Officers are currently in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for a barricade situation.
NBC Washington
Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School
Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
The Dispatch
Retired Berlin Administrator Appointed Delmar Town Manager
BERLIN – Berlin’s former town administrator has accepted a similar role in Delmar. Jeff Fleetwood, who retired from his position as Berlin’s town administrator in April, last week accepted an offer to serve as town manager of Delmar. “I thoroughly enjoyed my 12 years with the Town...
Downed trees in Crownsville after strong storms overnight
Strong storms from overnight took down a lot of trees in Anne Arundel County.
Alsobrooks Asks Prince George’s School Board Chair Juanita Miller to Resign
Request comes just hours after state board of education levels charges against board chair. The post Alsobrooks Asks Prince George’s School Board Chair Juanita Miller to Resign appeared first on Maryland Matters.
98online.com
Mail carriers’ fight prompts Pasadena residents to call 911
(From WBALTV) PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena’s Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her grandson saw a fight between two mail carriers that included their mail delivery trucks and the mail itself. “He come (sic) in and told me, ‘Mimi, they were outside fighting, and they were riding up and down the street playing bumper cars,'” she said. “He said that the one punched the window on the other one’s mail truck. The one backed up and slammed into the other one like bumper cars.”
WMDT.com
Police: Wanted Cambridge man arrested following chase
EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars after he led police on a chase on Tuesday. We’re told a deputy was called to the area of 4077 Hawkeye Road in East New Market for a reported breaking & entering and theft in progress. When the responding deputy approached the scene, the suspect was in the process of fleeing the scene and reportedly drove his vehicle at the victim and the deputy. The deputy then called for assistance, and a chase began, continuing through a large area in the northern part of Dorchester County.
THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1
NOTTINGHAM, MD—In 2005, THE AVENUE at White Marsh took the first step in enhancing its Safety and Security Program by instituting a 9 p.m. Youth Escort Policy. Beginning June 1, 2022, THE AVENUE at White Marsh Youth Escort Policy will be in effect at 5 p.m. daily. ALL unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 or without proof of age … Continue reading "THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1" The post THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 5/26/2022, TFC M. Johnson responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.
Baltimore City Schools Officer Charged In Connection With Diesel Fuel Theft In Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County. Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records. Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene. The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said. About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families
Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
WMDT.com
Sen. Ben Cardin gets a look at upgrades at the Phillips Packing House
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland Senator Ben Cardin took time Tuesday to see the improvements and upgrades being made at the Phillips Packing House. The project will provide job training, a shared kitchen space, restaurants, and more. Leaders tell us the project is coming a long nicely; it is now being fully enclosed, the first tenant is in place, and they are getting ready to open their atrium this summer for programming. While there’s still more work to be done, leaders tell me the project shows much promise for the future.
