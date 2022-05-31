ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Traffic Safety Committee to meet June 3

By Mike Detmer
 2 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Traffic Safety Committee will conduct a meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, in Room 110 of the County Office Building in Cambridge.

The committee will discuss signage on Bucktown Road and Key Wallace Drive.

