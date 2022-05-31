Trump says his Georgia phone call asking to 'find 11,780 votes' was PERFECT and slams the DA for convening a grand jury instead of investigating crime and claims Brian Kemp's 50-point win in the Republican primary was 'fraud'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his infamous phone call to a Georgia election official 'perfect' and tried to question the legitimacy of rival Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's overwhelming primary victory last week.

Trump made the statement on his Truth Social platform, where he complained that a grand jury is probing his 'absolutely PERFECT' phone call' with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger.

'Many lawyers, from both sides, were knowingly on the call,' Trump wrote. 'I also assumed it was taped,' he added.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis got a special grand jury to probe Trump following revelations about the Jan. 2, 2021 call to Raffensperger, where he asked the official to 'find' votes and repeated his claims of fraud. That would have been enough to hand him a victory in the state.

Former President Donald Trump attacked a Georgia prosecutor and defended the phone call where he asked the Georgia secretary of state to 'find' 11,780 votes

'The people of Georgia are angry — the people in the country are angry," Trump said. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated,' he said, according to comments first reported by the Washington Post.

'All I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,' Trump said.

Trump has called the call perfect previously, using a term he also used for his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when he asked Zelensky to look into rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. That call helped prompt Trump's first impeachment, for which he was acquitted in the Senate.

Trump also blasted out a statement that questioned the count in rival Kemp's victory in the GOP governor's primary in Georgia – despite Kemp's lopsided win.

Trump called his call 'perfect,' but GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House Jan. 6th Committee, said he was 'a bit nervous.'

Trump blasted out an article questioning Gov. Brian Kemp's 52-point victory over his favored candidate

Kemp got backing from former VP Mike Pence, but Trump campaigned for his rival, former Sen. David Perdue

Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger features in a Georgia grand jury probe and the House Jan. 6th Committee investigation

Trump blasted out an article titled 'Something Stinks in Georgia' from his 'Save America' PAC.

The article, by Emerald Robinson, called the result 'curious and so suspect' given that Trump's endorsement is the 'single most powerful thing in the universe of American politics.'

Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue, who backed his own election fraud claims that fellow Republican Kemp resisted. Kemp won by a 74-22 margin on Election Day, a margin Robinson called 'obvious fraud' because 'Nobody in any election in America gets 74% of the votes.'

Raffensperger was also reelected last week over a Trump-backed opponent, GOP Rep. Jody Hice.