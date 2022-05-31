ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Pritzker signs nursing home reform legislation

By CBSChicago Team
 2 days ago

Pritzker signs nursing home reform legislation 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's being called a giant leap forward in care for people at Illinois nursing homes.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law using funding to encourage nursing homes to provide better care. It means facilities will get more money based on staffing levels. and improving key quality indicators.

It also creates a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants.

