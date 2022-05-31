Gov. Pritzker signs nursing home reform legislation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law that requires life rings along the lakefront.The new law, known as the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act, requires life rings be installed along the lakefront or all piers or "drop off points on the lake."This includes both private and government owned piers and drop off points. Warnings are also required in high risk areas. For a while, the Chicago Park District argued that if people saw life rings in areas they shouldn't be swimming it would make encourage swimming and it would make them liable.Advocates for life rings argued that while they won't save every life, they could make all the difference for just one life.Miguel Cisneros drowned at Pratt Pier in Rogers Park last summer. A strong and healthy recent graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep who had earned a full ride to Columbia University, his death attracted public outcry and brought sharp focus to the lack of life rings along the lakefront.Cisneros' mother, Maria Diaz, said a life ring nearby could have saved her son.More than 1,000 people have drowned in Lake Michigan since 2010.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO