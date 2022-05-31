ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pair of UNC basketball recruits make Team USA

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago

The UNC basketball program will officially be represented on the Team USA U-18 that is set to compete in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.

After a three-day camp in Houston, USA Basketball announced their 13 finalists and both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble made the cut.

This is great news for the UNC basketball program as both are among the top recruits in the country in their respected classes. While Jackson is the No. 1 player in 2023, Trimble has moved up the rankings in 2022 and has now shown that he can compete with the best in the country ahead of his UNC arrival this Summer.

The full team is as follows via USA Basketball :

Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle, Stephon Castle, Eric Dailey Jr., Caleb Foster, Brandon Garrison, Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson, Jared McCain, Derik Queen, Ty Rodgers, Seth Trimble, Jordan Walsh, Kel’el Ware, Bryson Warren and Cam Whitmore.

UNC and Villanova are the only programs with two commitments that made the team. Duke had just one recruit on the team in guard Jared McCain.

