UNC wide receiver Josh Downs named top 5 prospect at his position

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Going into this 2022 college football season, there are some big questions for the North Carolina Tar Heels. They are coming off a disappointing season in 2021 after high expectations.

But one player that isn’t a question mark and can be relied on is wide receiver Josh Downs .

In 2021, Downs had a breakout year with quarterback Sam Howell as he caught 101 passes for 1,335 yards and 8 touchdowns. Outside of Howell, he was UNC’s best player and that should be the case again this season.

On Tuesday, NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper released his big board of top 25 prospects for the 2023 draft as well as the top 10 at each position. While Downs wasn’t listed among the top 25, he was ranked as a top 5 prospect at wide receiver.

Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Kayshon Boutte (LSU) and Jordan Addison (USC) were ranked higher than Downs on the list as he came in at number four.

Downs has been mocked in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft already, landing at the back end. But another big year from the talented receiver could see his stock move up even more.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

