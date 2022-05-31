ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lucas Paqueta and Antony: Two Brazil Stars That Could Take Liverpool to The Next Level This Summer

By Daniel Izquierdo
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJ49l_0fwD8oDU00

Lucas Paqueta and Antony are two profiles Liverpool should look at this summer. Both previously linked with the Reds, here's a look at why this would make sense.

As the summer transfer window is just a few days away, Liverpool and its recruitment team will need to work even harder as reinforcements are crucial to next season's success.

The Reds have made their intentions clear, with reports from various reliable outlets confirming their interest in French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni , who now appears to be heading to Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe even went as far as publicly claiming that he was in talks with Liverpool , as the Reds were interested in bringing him this summer before he inevitably extended his contract.

This has shown that Jurgen Klopp is ready to add on even more stars to his team, with the midfield and the forward line his main priorities. But what other options could be available out there that will help Liverpool take the next step?

That is where a familiar face comes into play. Brazil winger Antony . Considered by many one of the most promising players in Europe, the Ajax forward is on high demand this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDZa5_0fwD8oDU00

IMAGO / ANP

The Reds are said to be tracking the 22 year old forward, who has been impressive both for the Brazil national team and for the Dutch champions.

He has managed a total of 7 goal contributions for Ajax in the Champions League, in a total of 7 matches. While he has achieved 8 goals and 4 assists in the Ederivise.

Antony is a fast, and strong player that is known for his impressive dribbling ability on the ball. Jurgen Klopp could be the right man to bring out the best of him, after showing the impact Luis Diaz has had under his command.

The Ajax number 11 could be offloaded this summer despite the Dutch side's intention of keeping him, but a price tag of 42-52 million pounds is what they will be looking to get. A reasonable price for a playmaker with his talent and potential.

But there is one more player that Liverpool have looked at in the past , and has shown that is worth pursuing this summer. A midfielder capable of guiding the play, and being a dangerous threat for goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Elxd_0fwD8oDU00

IMAGO / PanoramiC

24 year old Lucas Paqueta . Olympic Lyon's golden star, and one of the most impressive players for Tite's Brazil. The Rio de Janeiro born may not be the most impressive when looking at his stats, but his contribution to the team is something no one can deny.

He has scored a total of 9 goals and 6 assists in this current Ligue 1 season, and has proven to be a versatile player capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, as an '8', as a right forward, and even as a centre forward.

The best resemblance one can give him is the one to former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho. Both with similar skill set and able to play in similar roles.

Although Thiago Alcantara is currently thriving at Liverpool after his impressive 2021-22 season, the addition of Lucas Paqueta could solidify Klopp's midfield and get them set for the future.

Paqueta has a price tag of 50-58 million pounds according to multiple reports, and Newcastle United under their new multimillionaire ownership are said to be interested in bringing him to England.

Both Antony and Paqueta are at the right age and moment in their careers for Liverpool to make a move. Although, it could cost them a hefty fee of around 100 million pounds for both.

A price that may seem like a lot, but in today's market when players of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni or even Benfica's Darwin Nuñez are being quoted at around 100 million euros, it may be a decent gamble for the Reds to take.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Premier League#Reds#French#Real Madrid#Psg#Ajax#Dutch#The Champions League
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane confirms his desire to leave Liverpool and claims he will do what '60-70 per cent of Senegalese people' want and quit Anfield... as Bayern Munich lead the chase for his signature

Sadio Mane stunned reporters by revealing he will do whatever 'the Senegalese people want' when told that '60 to 70 per cent' of people in his native country want him to Anfield. Mane has been heavily linked with a departure from Anfield this summer and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy