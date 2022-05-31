ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Running Up That Hill’ & Beyond: Which Song From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Your Favorite? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

The penultimate season of Stranger Things premiered Friday, and it’s got everyone listening to “ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) ” by Kate Bush .

If you’ve already binged all seven super-size episodes, you know why the British art rock legend’s 1985 single plays such a pivotal role in the story. But if not, don’t worry — we’re not about to spoil anything for you.

However, without giving anything away, the song’s sudden spike in popularity got us thinking about the tracks Stranger Things has employed across its 32 episodes and counting. And now we want to know: Which soundtrack moment is your favorite?

From its premiere in the summer of 2016, Stranger Things has had a multitude of hits from the ’80s in its arsenal as the kids of the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, tussle with monsters from the Upside Down — starting with Toto ‘s hallmark “Africa” in the very first episode.

Everything from “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon to Don McLean ‘s “American Pie” (from 1971, but really a timeless classic) have soundtracked crucial moments in past seasons. Other songs like Peter Gabriel ‘s “Heroes” and The Clash ‘s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” have been used multiple times over the course of the series, often tied to specific characters in the Stranger Things universe. (Seriously, can you even hear Mick Jones & co.’s 1981’s Combat Rock -era single and not think about Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers?)

“Running Up That Hill” may be the sci-fi thriller’s biggest and best needle drop yet, though, with the song posting a truly remarkable 8,700% increase in global streams and even bigger 9,900% increase in U.S. streams in the wake of season 4 hitting the streamer.

Vote in Billboard ‘s Stranger Things poll below.

