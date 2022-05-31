ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Families beat the heat in Hudson County on unusually hot late-spring day (PHOTOS)

By Tanya Manthey
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Families across Hudson took to area spray parks to cool off during the unusually hot spring day. Temperatures soared into the mid- to...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Society
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Society
NJ.com

Can I take your order? Taste Trenton restaurant crawl returns

Trenton is hungry for visitors. More specifically, it’s hungry for hungry visitors. This year’s “Taste Trenton” local eatery showcase has registered nearly 40 restaurants to welcome “food tourists” to take a self-guided tour of the capital city’s restaurants during the weekend of June 10-12. T.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Day#Memorial Day Weekend
boozyburbs.com

NYC Restaurant Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

One of the latest upcoming NYC restaurants to expand across the Hudson is Naya, which is expected to open an outlet in Paramus. Founded in 2010, the chain already operates ten locations with at least three more scheduled. It’s known for Middle Eastern food that’s “cooked from scratch with quality...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

17-year-old girl dies in N.J. house fire, officials say

A 17-year-old girl died Saturday evening following a house fire in Allendale, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Sunday. The New Jersey teen, a student at Northern Highlands Regional High School, was home when the fire broke out at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.
ALLENDALE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NJ.com

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
197K+
Followers
110K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy