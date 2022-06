June 3 (UPI) -- Glee and American Horror Story alum Matthew Morrison has posted a video on Instagram in an attempt to clarify why he has exited So You Think You Can Dance. "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," Morrison said earlier this week when he announced he was leaving Season 17 of the show.

