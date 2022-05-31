ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

'I love the guy': South Carolina AD Ray Tanner reacts to Monte Lee's firing at Clemson

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 2 days ago

Clemson is looking for a new baseball coach.

The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had fired Monte Lee after seven seasons guiding the Tigers. He finished his tenure with a 242–136 record over that span. Clemson did not make the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner, who had Lee on his staff as an assistant coach during his run as the Gamecocks’ baseball coach, reacted to the news shortly after it was released publicly.

“I got the news in our meeting today and it was difficult,” Tanner told The State at the SEC spring meetings. “I immediately reached out to him and he responded. I love the guy. It’s part of our business, but it’s not easy, especially when you think so much of somebody.”

Lee spent six seasons on Tanner’s staff at South Carolina between 2003 and 2008 prior to his hiring as the head coach at College of Charleston. The CofC alum guided his alma mater to three regionals and a super regional during his seven seasons in charge before landing the Clemson job in June 2015.

When Chad Holbrook left South Carolina following the 2017 season, there was some thought USC might take a swing at Lee — then in his first year at Clemson . Tanner and his staff ultimately hired Mark Kingston from South Florida. Kingston, whose South Carolina teams have missed the NCAAs twice, will be back for a sixth season with the Gamecocks in 2023 .

“He’s the best,” Tanner said of Lee. “I mean, he’s going to land on his feet, and another door is gonna open. I have no doubt.”

Lee reciprocated the feelings in a radio interview Tuesday evening.

“The whole reason that I’m a head baseball coach is because of Ray Tanner,” Lee told Phil Kornblut and SportsTalk. “I love the man. He’s one of the biggest mentors I’ve ever had in my life. He’s a great human being.”

