Jersey City, NJ

Officials: Man fatally shot during police encounter in Jersey City

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving police officers in Jersey City.

The shooting happened on May 24 near Communipaw and Westside avenues just before midnight.

Authorities say that Jersey City police officers were responding to a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun. It was there that they encountered 59-year-old Joseph Robertson.

Officials say that during the encounter, Officer Omar Polanco shot Robertson. First responders attempted to render first aid to Robertson, but he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a gun was recovered near Robertson.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

