Officials: Man fatally shot during police encounter in Jersey City

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving police officers in Jersey City.

The shooting happened on May 24 near Communipaw and Westside avenues just before midnight.

Authorities say that Jersey City police officers were responding to a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun. It was there that they encountered 59-year-old Joseph Robertson.

Officials say that during the encounter, Officer Omar Polanco shot Robertson. First responders attempted to render first aid to Robertson, but he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a gun was recovered near Robertson.