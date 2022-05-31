Aaron Donald Is NOT Retiring

Photo: Ronald Martinez

Los Angeles Rams DE Aaron Donald made some pointed comments implying he will retire if the Rams don’t take care of him financially. Doug thinks that’s rich coming from a guy making as much money as he is already making, and scoffs at the idea that Donald would consider leaving that kind of money on the table. The Rams have no need to fear losing him, especially considering he is still under contract for another three years.

Doug Gottlieb: “He’s not a free agent. There is no leveraging the team. They’re not going to trade him. They have him under contract for 3 more years...Aaron Donald’s not retiring. Sean McVay is not retiring.”