Cedar Bluff, AL

Update to Attempted Robbery in Cedar Bluff

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a press release, Cedar Bluff Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery at The County Store service station that occurred on May 6th, 2022. Cedar Bluff officers were dispatched to The Country Store in reference to a white male wearing a blue shirt,...

The Cullman Tribune

Several meth, heroin arrests over the weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.  On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.  Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...
Floyd County Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 1st

John Barfield, age 57 of Mentone – Failure to Appear on a prior charge of Driving while Suspended;. Jody Roebuck, age 47 of Centre – SORNA Violation;. Dusty Rogers, age 36 of Centre – Failure to Appear (five counts);. Lisa Canada, age 58 of Rome, Georgia –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Bank robbery in Madison

The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner's Office, the man that died was from out of state. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting.
MADISON, AL
Update on Piedmont Woman Who Drove Commercial Truck into Mobile Home

A press release from the Piedmont Police Department was released Tuesday afternoon with an update to a story WEIS Radio brought you early Monday morning. On May 30th, Rhonda D Young, age 56 from Piedmont was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st after crashing her truck into the front of a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL
GBI joins investigation into murder of 21-year-old Derricus Smith of Rome.

The GBI has joined the investigation into the May 21 murder of Derricus J. Smith, 21, of Rome. An announcement seeking information on the early morning shooting was posted on the GBI’s social media page Thursday afternoon. The agency is working with Rome Police on the investigation. Smith played...
ROME, GA
Pell City police looking for man seen breaking into car at Home Depot

PELL CITY, Ala. — A search is underway in Pell City for a man who fled the Home Depot parking lot after he was seen trying to break into a car Wednesday morning. On Facebook, the Pell City Police Department said officers are looking for Robert Kyle Golden, who was allegedly seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday. When Golden was approached by officers, he fled into the woods behind the store.
PELL CITY, AL
CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Rome man charged with homicide by vehicle, other traffic counts in May 24 collision on Martha Berry.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
ROME, GA
Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
One injured in shooting

The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner's Office, the man that died was from out of state.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
GA deputy arrested for Rape, False Imprisonment

WALKER CO. – A former Walker County Deputy was arrested by the GBI after an investigation into a reported rape of a woman while on duty. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the GBI arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, of Rock Spring, GA, for Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Alabama woman accused of intentionally crashing truck into home her boyfriend was in

PIEDMONT, Ala. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly intentionally crashing a truck into a home while her boyfriend was inside. According to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department, on Monday, May 30, at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road to a report of a crash. At the scene, officers reportedly learned Rhonda Young crashed an international commercial truck into a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL

