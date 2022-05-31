Update to Attempted Robbery in Cedar Bluff

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest. Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...

20 HOURS AGO