Update to Attempted Robbery in Cedar Bluff

According to a press release, Cedar Bluff Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery at The County Store service station that occurred on May 6th, 2022. Cedar Bluff officers were dispatched to The Country Store in reference to a white male wearing a blue shirt,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.
Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...
Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
John Barfield, age 57 of Mentone – Failure to Appear on a prior charge of Driving while Suspended;. Jody Roebuck, age 47 of Centre – SORNA Violation;. Dusty Rogers, age 36 of Centre – Failure to Appear (five counts);. Lisa Canada, age 58 of Rome, Georgia –...
The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner's Office, the man that died was from out of state. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting.
A press release from the Piedmont Police Department was released Tuesday afternoon with an update to a story WEIS Radio brought you early Monday morning. On May 30th, Rhonda D Young, age 56 from Piedmont was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st after crashing her truck into the front of a mobile home.
The GBI has joined the investigation into the May 21 murder of Derricus J. Smith, 21, of Rome. An announcement seeking information on the early morning shooting was posted on the GBI’s social media page Thursday afternoon. The agency is working with Rome Police on the investigation. Smith played...
PELL CITY, Ala. — A search is underway in Pell City for a man who fled the Home Depot parking lot after he was seen trying to break into a car Wednesday morning. On Facebook, the Pell City Police Department said officers are looking for Robert Kyle Golden, who was allegedly seen attempting to break into a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday. When Golden was approached by officers, he fled into the woods behind the store.
Authorities have released the names of two men killed in Birmingham shootings less than one hour apart on Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Tarlumi C. Bonner, 21, and Maurice Montrell Lewis, 29. Lewis was shot about 1 p.m. Authorities said he was walking...
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from families after telling them he’d install a pool for them. Police say John Tucker, 48, scammed two Floyd County residents out of a total of $34,000 between April and September 2021.
WALKER CO. – A former Walker County Deputy was arrested by the GBI after an investigation into a reported rape of a woman while on duty. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the GBI arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, of Rock Spring, GA, for Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment.
PIEDMONT, Ala. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly intentionally crashing a truck into a home while her boyfriend was inside. According to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department, on Monday, May 30, at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road to a report of a crash. At the scene, officers reportedly learned Rhonda Young crashed an international commercial truck into a mobile home.
