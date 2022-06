An Iowa City woman allegedly used a juvenile accomplice to help steal several bottles of alcohol from a North Liberty store, and now faces felony charges. Police say 26-year-old Shatoya Anderson of Catskill Court reportedly committed the first theft alone on April 29th at the Walgreens in North Liberty. Surveillance video allegedly shows her walking into the store with an empty bag, and then walking out with a bulky bag without purchasing anything. Store personnel say Anderson took over $380 in bottles of alcohol. She was reportedly identified in a written statement from a known associate.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO