North Kingstown cat shelter receives $56K in donations to stay open

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A no-kill cat shelter that was once on the verge of closing its doors will remain open after receiving thousands of dollars in donations in less than a week.

The Pet Refuge , which is operated by the North Kingstown-Exeter Animal Protection League, recently created a GoFundMe page in an effort to save the shelter.

The shelter claimed it needed a “significant infusion of money” to avoid closing forever.

By Tuesday, the shelter had received more than $56,000 in donations

Linda Stevens, president of the North Kingstown-Exeter Animal Protection League, tells 12 News they were “happily stunned” by the outpouring of support.

The Pet Refuge doesn’t receive state of municipal funding, according to Stevens, meaning the financial stability depends solely on donations.

Stevens said the need for the GoFundMe page stemmed from the pandemic’s impact on the shelter’s finances. She said restrictions kept shelter from hosting fundraising events, and not as many people were donating.

While the donations from the GoFundMe page will help them with their immediate need, according to Stevens, giving them space to breath and allowing them to keep their doors open.

It also allows them to focus on planning more fundraising events to bolster their finances.

Prior to the influx of cash, Stevens said the shelter would’ve had to consider closing this summer. Stevens said since it is a no-kill shelter, it’s easy for them to rack up medical bills. She estimates that the shelter spends up to $20,000 a year on spaying and neutering alone.

Amid the pandemic, Stevens said the shelter didn’t reduce operations and continued to care for all of their cats. In 2020, the shelter took in 254 new cats, and 263 were adopted.

Stevens said the shelter is encouraged by the donations, but are continuing to raise money ahead of some much-needed repairs, including the installation of a new HVAC system and a roof replacement.

The best way to help The Pet Refuge, according to Stevens, is by donating or purchasing items from their wish list . Those who are unable to donate money or items are encouraged to donate their time instead by volunteering at the shelter or participating in fundraising events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.