Uvalde, TX

Teacher closed school door before Uvalde shooting, Texas official says

By Jacob Knutson
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

A Texas official said Tuesday that a teacher closed a door to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that had been propped open before a gunman entered the building and killed 19 kids and two teachers last week, retracting details on the shooting that they had previous provided, according to...

www.axios.com

News Channel 25

Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform. Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Ap
smcorridornews.com

Member of Texas Mexican Mafia arrested

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Guadalupe Cano is back in custody following his arrest on May 13 in Robstown. No Crime Stoppers Reward will be paid. Guadalupe Cano, 54, of Robstown, is a member of the Texas Mexican Mafia. He was arrested at a house by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, with members of the Robstown Police Department assisting.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
Axios

Mass shooters are getting younger

In the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, the assailants were both just 18 years old, highlighting a disturbing trend: shooters are getting younger. Plus, the war in Ukraine at one hundred days. And, blue cities in red states are saying they won’t enforce abortion bans.
BUFFALO, NY
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
ABC13 Houston

Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and everyone in between

HOUSTON, Texas -- By all indications, it's going to be a scorching summer in Texas. The best way to beat the heat is by floating in a brightly colored plastic tube around a fake German castle on a lazy river, or being propelled through a tube chute at 20 miles per hour into a refreshing pool of blue water. Luckily for us, no matter where you are in Texas, you are never too far from a water park. Here are 10 of the state's best.
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

