Four Under 40 Honoree Kim Dalaskey

All donuts are good, but let’s be honest, some are just better than others. Yelp recently released their top 100 in the country and four Chicagoland places made the top of the list! Starting at number 8, Dip and Sip Donuts, is located at 2256 W Roscoe in the Roscoe Village. They offer premade donuts and custom stuff too. Country donuts is at number 25, they’re at 181 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. They specialize in old-fashioned donuts, but also boast powdered sugar and red velvet. Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland do just that, old fashioned donuts! Find them at 11248 S Michigan Ave. And finally, at number 87, Gurnee donuts is at 4949 Grand Ave. Go get some fresh ones!

ROSCOE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO