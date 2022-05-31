ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Under 40 Honoree Kim Dalaskey

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office....

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Park District Salary Bump | Snow Cone Social | Summer Reading Program

The Naperville Park District is bumping up employee salaries by 3% as a way to combat staffing issues. At the park district board meeting last week, Executive Director Brad Wilson told the group that retaining employees and filling vacant positions are two of the district’s biggest challenges. Areas like grounds maintenance of parks have suffered as a result, with the district considering contracting some of that work out to help compensate. Park district officials say finding staff for concession jobs has proven challenging as well. The salary increases would kick in mid-year, with a 4% merit increase then planned for 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

