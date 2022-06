PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The weather pattern is kind of clogged up and isn’t going to do much for the rest of the week. The ridge of high-pressure overhead is going to bob back and forth over Arizona and the Four Corners area. That means we’ll see temperatures above average, but no record-setting will be involved. We also are not expecting any Excessive Heat Warnings. However, there is an Ozone Advisory out for metro Phoenix through Thursday afternoon. Surface ozone levels could get into the unhealthy range both today and tomorrow.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO