Antrim County, MI

Antrim County Church Sets Somber Memorial to Texas School Shooting

By Bill Froehlich
 2 days ago

A northern Michigan church has a somber remembrance for the victims of last week’s school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

The Alden Community Methodist Church set up the display, and it’s catching attention from passersby and the congregation. Alden Community Methodist Church Pastor Katie Waggoner says, “I feel like almost everybody, I think we need to do something. We’re meant to change the world around us.”

The church as set up 21 empty chairs in the front lawn, each with the name of one of the victims from Robb Elementary School. Pastor Waggoner says she was inspired by similar ideas at other Methodist churches across the country, and wanted to do something locally to remember the lives that were lost.

“I thought that was just a really poignant way to really remind people that these were children. Nine and 10 years old, they were babies. So as a mom it kind of really hit me hard,” Pastor Waggoner says.

Pastor Waggoner says she was expecting some mixed reactions and concern over the display. But she says the response has been very positive and people have thanked the church for the display. “A lot of people are very moved by it.”

The first funerals for victims in Uvalde are beginning this week.

9&10 News

9&10 News

