HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will host two events to fill bus driver, teacher and support staff vacancies. The “Drive the Bus” event hosted by HCPS Pupil Transportation Department will occur at Richmond Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can attend the event to drive a course in the parking area and learn about the benefits of becoming a bus driver for the school district. Attendees will learn about the job duties, work schedule, pay and benefits. A valid Virginia driver’s license is required.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO