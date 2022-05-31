Teen gun violence coalition issues call to action based on survey data
2 days ago
Third grader Kylee Pearson is barely tall enough to be seen behind the City Hall podium. An adult has to lower the mic for her before she starts...
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Philadelphia’s libraries and recreational centers have been short-staffed for years, but workers say the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they want the city to allocate funding to keep facilities open in the evenings and on the weekends.
Nineteen local anti-gun violence leaders got some much-deserved recognition Thursday afternoon at Philadelphia City Hall. The honorees were nominated by Philadelphia citizens and have all lost a loved one to gun violence. They received a citation from Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson honored on behalf of City Council. The event...
Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. “Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The FBI Philadelphia Field Office says it wants to increase public awareness of common elder fraud scams, including romance scams, tech support scams, “grandparent” scams, and government imposter scams. Every year, thousands of older Americans fall victim to elder fraud. According to the FBI’s...
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia police officer who was hurt during an arrest called out District Attorney Larry Krasner for offering a plea deal to the person who fired at him. Officer Patrick Keller said the D.A.'s office contacted him last week about a plea deal for the defendant of...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile.
Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile.
A child was charged Thursday, June 2, after they showed up to a Delaware County middle school with a BB gun, authorities said. At the start of the school day, police were called to Eddystone Elementary School, where they confiscated the BB gun and identified the student accused of bringing it in, Eddystone police said.
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Montgomery County Friends of National Rifle Association (NRA) is hosting a banquet Thursday in Franconia that appears to celebrate 30 years since the founding of the NRA’s fundraising arm.
A 20-year-old East Mt. Airy man is facing first-degree murder charges, accused of killing his boyfriend in Pottstown in 2019, hiding the body in a Germantown arboretum, and then drawing money from his accounts.
Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
